THE VICE PRESIDENT HER HONOUR MRS WKM NALUMANGO WROTE :

It is not a secret that our Republican President Mr. Hakainde Hichilema made his wealth long before he started asking Zambians to trust him with the country’s top job.

With personal wealth, he constructed his house which he named Community House due to his communal and humanism approach to politics. Just like any other house owner, he needs to rehabilitate, expand or beautify his property and he is doing so without any degree of abuse of the public funds or state power.

It is therefore not true that the state is paying for extra security equipment, electricity, road and infrastructure upgrades being done at his house.

We urge all progressive Zambians to protect our President and defend him from enemies of progress.

God bless our President.

W.K Mutale-Nalumango

Vice President of the Republic of Zambia.