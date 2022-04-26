

Mcpherson Chanda

FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 2001

It is the first time since 2001 that Zambia doesn’t have a credible widely popular Opposition Leader.

2001 – 2004 had Anderson Mazoka;

2005 to 2011 had Michael Sata;

2011 to 2021 had Hakainde Hichilema

2022 has no credible widely popular opposition leader YET.

The largest opposition party, PF is effectively “leaderless” and “uninspiring” while the smaller promising parties such as Socialist Party do not yet have a critical #mass of followers to tip a single “competitive” Ward or Constituency election in their favour.

The UPND government is in a safe place until a credible challenger emerges. Hopefully they will still be challenged to deliver on their many campaign promises even in the #absence of the fear of losing a competitive election in the near future. As things stand today if the Kasama Central seat were nullified for instance, UPND might even win it.