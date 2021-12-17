IT IS THE SPEAKER AND HER DEPUTIES THAT SHOULD BE SENT AWAY FROM PARLIAMENT FOR THEIR COLONIAL GARB-LAURA MITI

Civil Society leader, Laura Miti Miti says there is nothing wrong with the outfit that Lumezi Constituency MP, Munir Zulu wore.

She said it’s the Speaker and her Deputies that should be sent away for their colonial garbs.

Laura Miti Wrote;

Munir Zulu has been sent out of Parliament for wearing Muslim garb. Left to myself, I would send out the Speaker and her assistants who must surely stew in those overstated colonial gowns.

Nothing wrong with what Munir wore in my view.