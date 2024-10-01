It is time to smash our colonial economy and politics and the vicious hold on our state and society by our colonial parasitic elites- Azwell Banda

It is time to smash our colonial economy and politics and the vicious hold on our state and society by our colonial parasitic elites

By Azwell Banda,

It is not as if the foreign extraction and export of massive quantities of copper, gold, cobalt, manganese, sugilite, emeralds, amethyst and many such valuable natural resources of Zambia has suddenly stopped: the majority of Zambians are hungry, starving, disease burdened, unemployed, extremely poor and dying daily in large numbers because these natural resources of Zambia are being mined for the private profits of the private owners of the foreign owned mines and other foreign businesses in Zambia.

Millions of Zambians have been reduced to the humiliating condition in which they are now vegetating between madness and suicide as hunger, diseases and extreme poverty bites. And yet the foreign owners of the mines now busy syphoning vast quantities of our minerals out of Zambia are happily building mountains of wealth for themselves, from our natural resources. And yet, with or without drought, from our mineral wealth alone, no Zambian should live a life inferior to the mongrel dog owned by the least productive rural dweller in Zambia today. We have more than enough natural wealth and young labour to be such a hungry and impoverished country. There is absolutely no reason why we have an electricity crisis when we have enough natural wealth and young labour to produce more than enough national wealth to afford every person in Zambia electricity throughout the year, non-stop. We instead have allowed, for more than 60 years now, our natural wealth to power the economies and lift the living standards of foreign lands from where the foreign owners of the mines which loot and plunder our wealth come.

We are too rich a natural resource endowed country with abundant young human labour to have the inferior, inadequate, and extremely poorly resourced public health and education institutions. Our natural wealth and plentiful young labour can create more than enough wealth to enable us provide for ourselves, for every person in Zambia, the highest possible quality, well-resourced by the most advanced and latest science and technologies, both health and education institutions. We instead allow foreign owned mines and other businesses to export vast quantities of our natural wealth to foreign lands, where this Zambian wealth enables those lands to develop those countries as we, the owners of the natural wealth, sink into mass hunger, unemployment and excruciating poverty, and early deaths.

Drought or no drought, Zambia has too much mineral and other natural wealth and young labour to suffer from water shortages. For more than 60 years we have allowed the vast abuse of our young labour and looting and plundering of our natural resources by foreign owned mines and other businesses for developing their water resources at our expense. We have inferior bulk water and sanitation provision services throughout the country. In some parts of Zambia, we still have the inferior water and sanitation infrastructure our racist colonial British masters left behind, when they abandoned their direct control over us, in 1964.

Our rural areas, all of them possessing some of the world’s most sought-after minerals and other natural wealth, have sunk into a quaint, sickening form of permanent debilitating poverty only the cursed can tolerate. And yet all our parasitic, lying, hypocritical, extremely selfish, thoroughly corrupt and tribalistic politicians are now busy reviving the most backward forms of precolonial life in all our rural areas, for their electoral purposes. Like hyenas, they are criss-crossing the country in search of “traditional ceremonies” of all kinds and types, to wire the rural areas for votes, for themselves!

Believe me when I say we are too rich a country to suffer the hunger, high cost of living, massive load shedding, massive water shortages, mass high disease burden, systemic and structural mass unemployment and desperate national poverty such as we are enduring right now. There is more than enough science and technology, and we have too much natural wealth and a very young population to be dropping dead in the streets and village footpaths from depression, hunger, too many diseases, lack of clean and safe water, massive electricity load shedding, unemployment and general mass destitution and poverty! We are too peace loving and war hating to be suffering like this: we have never benefited from our national peaceful disposition as a people, country and nation state. Instead, we have suffered, and are suffering excruciating forms of hunger and mass poverty most countries at war do not suffer from! Shamelessly, we are even looking to war ravaged Ukraine to help us with maize!

What is wrong with us, why are we offending the generosity of God who gave us natural wealth in abundance and a plentiful young population with many years of work in it? What are we doing wrong to deserve this humiliating national misery when we should be among the happiest, well fed, very healthy and productive nations of the world, considering our vast natural wealth and peace loving, war hating young population? Why are we poor, materially and culturally?

Millions of Zambians may not even have a clue about the vast quantities of natural wealth Zambia possesses. Millions of Zambians have only known hunger, unemployment and poverty all their lives, and have come to accept this as their lot. Millions of Zambians look to the heavens for relief and salvation, rather than to the natural wealth and our young, peace loving and war hating population, for sustenance, for development, and for provision of all the things we need and more, in our lives. We are an extremely rich people who live extremely poor lives. We have allowed this state of affairs to exist well before 1964, when we got our paper independence. Where have we gone wrong?

We have not smashed the racist colonial economy and its fake liberal political system we inherited at independence, for 60 years this year. We inherited an economic system designed, brick-by-brick, to extract our natural wealth and export it abroad by foreign owned mines and other businesses, and, apart from a brief interlude of the Kaunda period, we have continued with this economic system, and today we are as poor and hungry as any people living on the fringes of a foreign economy! We have tolerated and allowed a tiny portion of our Zambian population to act as the new colonial agents, for foreign owned large businesses in Zambia, after the British left us. After 1991, we actually incredibly foolishly destroyed whatever nascent economic shoots Kaunda and his friends had begun to plant in Zambia.

Some among us, such as our current President, actually participated in dismantling our national efforts to construct our own economy during the Kaunda era, and were paid very well, for their efforts, by our neo-colonisers! We have thus collapsed fully into a vicious, tribalistic and irreconcilable class society in which a tiny layer of Zambians lives in Heaven on Earth while the majority of Zambians actually live in Hell on Earth, next to the nearest grave! This tiny layer of rich parasitic Zambians sustains and sponsors its equally parasitic politicians and a coterie of academics, intellectuals and professionals parasitic on our colonial economy who manufacture mass consent to our impoverishing economy and its politics. We have an entire “civil society apparatus” steeped in mass poverty and thriving on begging and donors, when we are a filthy rich country.

We have chosen the path of private greed, selfishness, private profits and individual accumulation of wealth by whatever means available in a neo-colonial country in which all this is limited and conditioned by our foreign economic masters and it shows: 6 out of every 10 Zambians are extremely poor, 8 out of every 10 Zambians in rural areas are extremely poor, more than 10 million Zambians (half the population of Zambia) are desperately hungry and maize, mealie meal, sugar, salt, cooking oil, meat, fish, vegetables, water, petrol, diesel, transport, rent, medicines and just about everything a normal human life in Zambia needs are all out of reach to the majority of Zambians, 60 years after our paper independence.

This is what happens when slaves free themselves from their slave masters and owners, but fail to smash the economy and politics of their slave masters, and erect their own economy and politics in their place: they sink into a material and cultural poverty worse than what they may have suffered during the days of slavery! Every economy and political system is erected to serve certain economic and political interests: our colonial economy, politics and colonial cultures and spirituality were not invented, designed, created and erected to serve us, the colonial native. They were made for our economic and political masters. We are thus, 60 years after independence, paying a very high price, and in Zambian human lives, for failing to uproot, to smash, the colonial and political system the racist British bequeathed us, at independence.

We have reached the tipping point: it is now or never, for us to resolve to smash the impoverishing colonial and political system we inherited at independence. The alternative is faster descent into tribalistic, economic, social and political chaos, from now onwards. The rot in our colonial economy and system is too deep to be reformed; it needs revolutionary surgery to be removed!

