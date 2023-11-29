It is why I left them” Ryan Taylor finally reveals why he dumped DJ Cuppy

Ryan Taylor, a British boxer and ex-fiance of Nigerian disc jockey, DJ Cuppy has revealed why he dumped her and his other exes.

Taking to his Instagram page, he shared a photo of him sitting on the ground beside a car as he asked his fans to tell him something new about his ex.

“Tell me something new about my ex?”.

One of his followers informed him that one of his exes was learning how to drift.

“She’s learning how to drift now”.

Replying him, Ryan questioned which of his exes, stating that all of his ex-girlfriends are shit drivers, hence, why he left them.

“Which one. All my exes are shit drivers. It’s why I left them”.

Netizens, who weren’t pleased with his comment urged him to move on and leave Cuppy alone.

One Loveliness wrote, “She is quiet you’re running your mother like a telephone without battery. Who wants to drive when they can hire many drivers

One It Is Ugochukwu wrote, “You can’t dump our Cuppy. Na she dump you. Bye

One Sopheeyah wrote, “Reason why her daddy was happy that it didn’t happy. Allow our soft driver

One Prank Hottiee wrote, “Bro move on Cuppy dumped you

One Shey Isleek wrote, “She dumped you mate! She did dump you? No come dey enter our own

One Szzn X wrote, “We the online in-laws. Nigerian chapter we didn’t even want you to begin with, shithead

One Ojomuyide Foluke wrote, “Na Cuppy I blame for finding who doesn’t have a name and marry all this niggas no serious”.