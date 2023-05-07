“It is wrong for Dickson Jere to talk about the dead who are not there to defend themselves”-Rev Moses Lungu

Chitoba was very credible- says Rev Moses Lungu

By Staff Writers

Lusaka Clergyman Moses Lungu has reacted crossly to former State House Press Aide Dickson Jere’s insinuations that the late Drug Enforcement Commission(DEC) Director General Ryan Chituba was one of the most corrupt Government official.

Speaking in an interview, Reverend Lungu said Mr Jere’s statement was misplaced because Mr Chitoba was an officer with impeccable character.

Rev Lungu said Mr Chitoba is on record of having impounded Gold worth USD 25 Million.

Rev Lungu is since seeking the indulgence of Mr Jere to tell the Nation what transpired to the gold that was forfeited to the State.

“It is wrong for Dickson to talk about the dead who are not there to defend themselves,” he said.

Rev Lungu said if it was not for the late Chitoba and his deputy Koyi, gold worth millions of Dollars could not have been impounded.

He said corrupt elements fought Mr Chitoba to the core.

Rev Lungu said if the late Chitoba was corrupt, there is no way that he was going to be exonerated by the courts of law in the case that dragged 10 years.

According to the Clergyman, the late Chitoba and his deputy Mr Koyi could have been compensated considering that the juniors he was falsely accused with were reinstated in the Patriotic Front(PF) Government.

“These(late Chitoba and Mr Koyi) were very vibrant officers who trained us investigations,” said Rev Lungu who worked for the Investigative Agency during President Levy Mwanwawasa’s reign.

He said most of the prosecutions during the late Chitoba’s reign were successful in court and the DEC was at its peak and a talk of town.