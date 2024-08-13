it is wrong for Govt to buy the ZAMBEEF’s  Chiawa Farm as some shareholders are very close to President HH- George Mtonga

GOVERNMENT SHOULD NOT BUY ZAMBEEF CHIAWA FARM-George Mtonga



A financial expert and diaspora supporter of the UPND Government, George Mtonga has stated that it is wrong for Government to buy the Zambeef’s Chiawa Farm as some shareholders are very close to President Hakainde Hichilema.



Aflife Financial Services, an insurance, pension and investment management company which is a major shareholder in Zambeef, is owned by Muna Hantuba and Valentine Chitalu, longtime business partners of President Hakainde Hichilema.



George Mtonga wrote;



Given the proximity of the shareholders of zambeef to the president and government, I personally would have not had the government get involved in purchasing the asset.



The conflict of interest is too much. That’s just me though…



First I presented on the valuation of the land as an asset.



I then shared with you the shareholders and their information.



And I showed you why I wouldn’t have advised anyone in government to purchase an asset from Zambeef considering the major shareholders proximity to the president.



I rest my case on the matter.