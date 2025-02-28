It looks like the Mast Newspaper has decided to start where the Post left of- Laura Miti

By Laura Miti



It looks like the Mast Newspaper has decided to start where the Post left off, in being an unapologetic transmitter of tribal poison.



Funny thing is the paper does not even care to make minimal sense. Last week, a loooooooong article was published categorically stating that I have, in the writer’s view, unthinking support for President Hichilema because I am half my Tonga.





My mother, they said, with the tone of someone making a major revelation, is Tonga. Bizarrely, the article wrote about the woman as if she is sipping cibwantu in some village in Monze, and not six feet under, at Memorial Park.





Now, saying I support HH is one thing. Nothing new. To claim, however, that I am even 1% Tonga, is Olympic level hallucination. Sindiye kupelelwa uko? You are so tribal that you cannot imagine that anyone else lives their life on the basis of less dumb influences like DNA.





Anyway, I was going to say like the Post, the Mast is being poisonous, base, dumb, and dangerous. Like the Post the paper makes huge claims, with no attempt to prove it. Abusing their platform knowing that some hapless person out there will drink of their poison.





Question is – what is the common denominator between the Mast and the Post, if not Fred M’membe?





Pesi basa aya makani yatamanine awa. Can I ask the Tonga Chiefs to give me a ka land, kasune komwe and 3 cows.

I mean – basa, a girl must benefit from being “Tonga” mustn’t she??