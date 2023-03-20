It seems Chilufya Tayali has refused to grow – Chizu

By Oliver Chisenga

IT looks like Chilufya Tayali has refused to grow up and has safely settled to be used as a tool to champion anarchy and disorder, says Vice-President Mutale Nalumango’s press aide Njenje Chizu.

Following Lumezi PF member of parliament Munir Zulu’s allegations that Vice-President Nalumango may be involved in the sugilite scandal,Tayali joined the fray and took to social media, attacking the Vice-President.

Tayali said: “I thought the Veep was innocent, kanshi (so) she is also taking something for herself.”

And in defending the Vice-President, Chizu said she has served in two governments and has never recorded any corrupt allegation or public fund theft.

“After failing to trap Republican Vice President Mutale Nalumango, Lumezi MP Munir Zulu opted to sponsor Chilufya Tayali to spin unfounded agenda aimed at implicating Veep in Sugilite scandal. Mutale Nalumango has served in Two governments and she has never recorded any corrupt allegation or public fund theft. It is such a background which doesn’t seat well with her political enemies,” Chizu said.

“If you can recall, just recently Chilufya went on appreciating the Vice President, a move that didn’t seat well with Nalumango’s group of enemies who have since vowed to use money and buy anyone who [is] praising her loyalty with President Hakainde Hichilema.”

Chizu said he was there in parliament when Zulu asked the question relating to sugilite, thus recalls well how the Vice-President precisely responded.

He said for Tayali to champion an issue which was discussed and settled in parliament it shows that he is a hired cannon.

“We pray that Tayali and those sponsoring him would one day grow up and allow sober people work without malicious interference. We urge the Zambian people to ignore Tayali, just like they have; let us pray for himinstead,” said Chizu.