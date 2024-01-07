It took me 3 years to afford a diamond chain” Artist Zlatan gushes over his latest jewelry

Artist Zlatan Ibile has taken center stage, after a video of him showing off his diamond necklace emerged online. Zlatan was urrounded by a lively group of friends, guys, and gang members.

Zlatan while vibing with his friends proudly declared that it took him almost three years to afford a diamond chain piece.

The artist, known for his energetic and charismatic persona, couldn’t contain his excitement as he flaunted the diamond jewelry, symbolizing his hard-earned success.

This extravagant purchase comes on the heels of Zlatan’s previous remarks back in October 2023. At that time, he made it clear that despite his rise to fame, he had not taken any shortcuts or engaged in diabolical practices.

He expressed that he did not use any of his exes panties to climb the ladder of musical success. Zlatan also reassured fans that his success was a result of genuine hard work and talent, expressing that he had not resorted to any questionable methods.