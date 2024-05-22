IT WAS DISGRACEFUL THAT DUNAMIS CHRISTIAN CENTRE WAS USED AS A POLITICAL PLATFORM – BISHOP MAMBO

Chikondi Foundation President JOHN MAMBO says it is disgraceful that Dunamis Christian Centre was used as a political platform by former President EDGAR LUNGU.

Bishop MAMBO says the former President is experienced enough to understand that Zambia has a constitution which provides for a 5 year mandate.

He added that President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has so far demonstrated good leadership skills in guiding the nation in the right direction.

And Bishop MAMBO stated that what happened last Sunday is an embarrassment to Pentecostal and Evangelical Churches.

This is contained in a statement to ZNBC news in Lusaka today.