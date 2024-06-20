IT WAS JUST A TOY GUN, NO LIVE AMMUNITION WAS FIRED AT EFF 5TH ANNIVERSARY, JULIUS MALEMA TELLS COURT AS HE CARRIES A TOY GUN AS EVIDENCE

Economic Freedom Fighters EFF leader Julius Malema has denied firing live ammunition during the party’s 5th anniversary celebrations in 2018, instead claiming he only had a toy gun used in films and not real life.

Malema made his statements while taking the stand in the East London Magistrate Court amid ongoing legal proceedings.

Malema faces charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

He also faces three counts of contravening the Firearms Control Act.