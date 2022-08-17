DIAMOND PLATNUMZ SAYS, “IT WAS JUST BUSINESS, $150,000 FOR 20 MINUTES PERFORMANCE WAS IRRESISTIBLE, BUT CONGRATULATIONS PRESIDENT-ELECT WILLIAM RUTO”

Tanzanian singer Naseeb Abdul Juma, popularly known as Diamond Platnumz recently sent a message of congratulations to Kenyans following the declaration of William Ruto as president-elect.

In his congratulatory message, the WCB CEO asked Kenyans to put aside their political differences, embrace unity, and put their attention on the growth of their country.

“PONGEZI sana wana Kenya kwa kuhitimisha zoezi la uchaguzi na kumpata rais leo. Sasa hivi tena sio Team Ruto, Wajackoyah ama team Raila Odinga. Ni kwa pamoja kuendeleza maendeleo ya kenya na wana kenya kwa ujumla.”

(“Congratulations to Kenyans for concluding the electoral exercise and getting a president today. Right now, it’s not “team Ruto, Wajackoyah or team Raila Odinga” it is team Kenya. Right now together, we advance the development of Kenya and Kenyans in general.”)

However, the bongo superstar made a surprise appearance at the Kasarani stadium at the final Azimio Rally where he endorsed Raila for President and was handsomely paid.

IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukai declared Ruto as president-elect after receiving 7,176,141 votes, representing 50.49 per cent of the final result, while Raila received 6,942,930 votes, representing 48.85 per cent.