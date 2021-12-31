IT WAS LIKE SANTA CLAUS

PS says youth funds were incompetently handled

GOVERNMENT will not be able to recover some monies it gave youths through loans because most recipients failed to make good use of the funds.



The latest Auditor General’s report revealed that 12,836 youth groups got K88.9 million between 2012 and last year but only K5.9 million had been paid back, leaving a balance of K82.9 million.



In another case, 2,750 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) obtained K52 million but only K2.8 million has been recovered, with K49.2 million still outstanding.



Ministry of Youth, Sport and Arts Permanent Secretary Kangwa Chileshe says most beneficiaries of the various empowerment schemes did not have capacity to run the businesses or manage the money they were given, hence the misuse.