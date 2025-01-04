It was mistake, criminal to allow Vedanta Back- Amb Emmanuel Mwamba

Emmanuel Mwamba writes…



It was mistake, criminal to allow Vedanta Back



An audit revealed that Vedanta Group, owned by Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal, were not paying taxes, illicit financial flow, tax doging mechanisms and were engaged in bad mining practices.





Vedanta also owed state-owned institutions such as the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA), National Pension Scheme Authority, ZESCO ,contractors and suppliers about $1.5billion.



This is before you add other commercial loans obtained abroad against the assets of the mine.





This was the basis for the liquidation in 2019 of the sick mine.



Recently, UK-based Vedanta Resources, parent company of India’s Vedanta, announced that it had settled dues worth $245.75 million to help revive operations in Konkola copper mines (KCM) in Zambia as part of a deal to take back the mines.



This money has never come. Instead Vedanta has been obtaining more loans locally.





The $250million payment was intended to clear KCM’s debts to contractors and suppliers, and is part of Vedanta’s efforts to regain control of the mine.



Vedanta also pledged to invest $1 billion over the next five years to expand the mine.



This was after similar false assurances in the past.





Vedanta is currently considered to be on the verge of bankruptcy. The company has been facing significant debt concerns and has been actively working to deleverage its balance sheet through various measures like selling shares and restructuring debt, aiming to reduce its debt burden significantly over the next few years; however, it is easier concerns regarding its liquidity and potential default risks due to its high debt levels.





Vedanta says it is actively exploring options to refinance its existing debt to improve its financial position.



But what is clear is that the people of Zambia were, once again, lied to.