It was very wrong for the organizers of the Kwacha Music Awards to award HH for “good” leadership- Sean Tembo

POLITICIZING SOCIAL EVENTS – A CASE OF THE KWACHA MUSIC AWARDS

By Sean Tembo – PeP President

It was very wrong for the organizers of the Kwacha Music Awards to politicize the event by giving an arbitrary award to Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, allegedly for his “good” leadership.

Evidently, there was no category for “good leadership” and the Zambian people were not given an opportunity to vote for this “winner”.

If President Hakainde Hichilema would like an annual endorsement of his leadership from the Zambian people, then let the organizers of the Kwacha Music Awards create a political category for “best political leader” and we shall participate in such a category and see who the Zambian people shall vote for.

The assumption that the political dynamics which prevailed on 12th August 2021 have remained stagnant to this day is a fallacy. President Hakainde Hichilema and his New Dawn administration should not be blinded by past glory. Things have changed and the majority of the Zambian people now want a new President for 2026.

Therefore, the President and his band of praise singers should desist from creating false impressions by awarding each other arbitrary awards which have not been tested by the will of the Zambian people through a vote. Additionally, the granting of an arbitrary award to President Hakainde Hichilema casts doubt on the integrity and veracity of the other awards given during the Kwacha Music Awards.

Going forward, the organizers of the Kwacha Music Awards should endeavor to depoliticize the event by keeping politics out. In all countries across the world, social events such as Music Awards are used to unite citizens across the political divide. It is only in Zambia where a social event is politicized and used to inflate the declining political fortunes of a President.

///END

SET 02.10.2022