IT WASN’T US – GOVT DISTANCES ITSELF FROM THE ZAMBIA INSTITUE OF JOURNALISM BILL



Government has distanced itself from the Zambia Institute of Journalism Bill saying it was a creation of private journalists who sought legal drafting skills from the Ministry of Justice.



Minister of Information and Media, Mr. Cornelius Mweetwa in a live broadcast from Choma this afternoon, stated that Government had nothing to do with the said Bill and assured the nation and the media fraternity in particular, that his Ministry had not drafted any Bill or issued any Cabinet Memo for statutory regulation.





Earlier today, seven media bodies advised Government to put aside the proposed Zambia Institute of Journalism Bill and instead support an already existing media self regulation.



They said they were particularly concerned that this secretive Zambia Institute of Journalism Bill, was coming at such a critical time when many stakeholders had opposed to the proposed constitutional amendments as well as the recently enacted Cyber Crimes Laws.