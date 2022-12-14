It Will Be A Great Disaster If Upnd Collapses In 2026 Because Of Neglecting Party Members – Warns Prophet Isaac Praise

IT WILL BE A GREAT DISASTER IF UPND COLLAPSES IN 2026 BECAUSE OF NEGLECTING PARTY MEMBERS – WARNS PROPHET ISAAC.

Renowned Clergyman Prophet Isaac Praise who in 2020 accurately prophesied UPND victory when all prophets were predicting otherwise, has released another shocking prophecy about UPND.

Speaking in Monze this morning during Morning Prayers, the Man of God said starting next year 2023 upto 2026, he is seeing UPND being disintegrated due to massive divisions that will be championed by the evil wind that the leadership has allowed to penetrate due to sidelining of members that sacrificed for the party.

The Renowned Clergyman who accurately predicted Robert Mugabe’s demise and Uganda’s Museveni’s victory said UPND will face massive divisions starting in 2023 to 2026 and the opponents will celebrate the possible downfall. He has since urgently urged the Ruling Party Leadership to humble themselves and seek the presence of God by conducting prayers for the benefit of UPND as a party and the Nation because it will be a disaster for all Zambians if the ruling party fails to secure a second term.

The Man of God said he can clearly see it in the realm of the spirit that if there are no prayers involved, UPND is headed for historical divisions because many members feel sidelined by the few who are enjoying. Save this prophecy, says Prophet ISAAC Praise .