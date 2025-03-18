It will be morally wrong for the UPND govt to move in to support GBM’s funeral when they have the power to save his life today- Edgar  Lungu

Good afternoon fellow Zambians,

It is with a troubled heart that I write to express my pain and anguish over the continued health deterioration of my brother, Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba, also known as GBM.

GBM is in prison and sadly, the Zambian authorities have refused to help him in any tangible and humane way. I am more saddened to learn that our courts have consistently denied our ailing GBM constitutional bail pending appeal.

It will be ethically, morally and humanely wrong for the UPND government to move in to organize or support GBM’s funeral when they have the power to save his life today!

Generally speaking, we all know that GBM is a responsible Zambian businessman and a good brother with close friends in PF, UPND, MMD and everywhere. Why Should the UPND government fail to decisively save the life of their own brother like GBM when in 2016, he was their party Vice-President and President Hakainde Hichilema’s running mate?

In 2008, President Levy Mwanawasa ordered a midnight evacuation of his main political rival, Mr. Michael Sata of PF to South Africa for specialized treatment after he suffered a severe heart attack.

I appeal to President Hichilema to show similar brotherly love, Christian touch and humane grace to our sick brother, GBM. It is such gestures that build our nation and heal our political divisions and regional differences as a people.

Let’s continue to pray for GBM and all our sick brothers and sisters across the country!

Edgar Chagwa Lungu

Zambia’s Sixth President

Patriotic Front President

And Tonse Alliance Chairman