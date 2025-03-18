It will be morally wrong for the UPND govt to move in to support GBM’s funeral when they have the power to save his life today- Edgar  Lungu

Good afternoon fellow Zambians,
It is with a troubled heart that I write to express my pain and anguish over the continued health deterioration of my brother, Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba, also known as GBM.
GBM is in prison and sadly, the Zambian authorities have refused to help him in any tangible and humane way. I am more saddened to learn that our courts have consistently denied our ailing GBM constitutional bail pending appeal.
It will be ethically, morally and humanely wrong for the UPND government to move in to organize or support GBM’s funeral when they have the power to save his life today!
Generally speaking, we all know that GBM is a responsible Zambian businessman and a good brother with close friends in PF, UPND, MMD and everywhere. Why Should the UPND government fail to decisively save the life of their own brother like GBM when in 2016, he was their party Vice-President and President Hakainde Hichilema’s running mate?
In 2008, President Levy Mwanawasa ordered a midnight evacuation of his main political rival, Mr. Michael Sata of PF to South Africa for specialized treatment after he suffered a severe heart attack.
I appeal to President Hichilema to show similar brotherly love, Christian touch and humane grace to our sick brother, GBM. It is such gestures that build our nation and heal our political divisions and regional differences as a people.
Let’s continue to pray for GBM and all our sick brothers and sisters across the country!
Edgar Chagwa Lungu
Zambia’s Sixth President
Patriotic Front President
And Tonse Alliance Chairman
You politicians should build hospitals which you can also use. Always evacuation? It shows you have no brains. KK was never evacuated any time he was sick.
You are right but the other issue is about the collective unique compassion of the Zambian character
What I thought was those closer to GBM who are Prison Warden officers could have announced than you ECL a runaway chang.
What? Lol. Zambezi moron can’t type a simple comment.
Trying to squeeze sympathy for the convict. Maina Soko and UTH are more than well equipped to handle the ailments that plague GBM.
If GBM is just feed up of being in jail, we all know that the only cure for that is to humbly serve your sentence. And not repeat the same crimes after serving.
We were not there when GBM committed these crimes. Let him just take responsibility, man up.
GBM is a convict. How does any government anywhere in the world use government resources to evacuate a convict. I knew ediga was dull but I didn’t know to this extent.
If the courts allow him to leave the country then yourself Edgar lungu you will sponsor him with your stolen money to be in exile just like you did to many criminals like jj banda, kaiza zulu etc,gbm should receive treatment from maina soko because he is a convict ,not until the courts clear him to receive treatment from abroad
I will one day preside over the affairs of this country by Gods will. All this drama will be a thing if the past. There is a lot of playing around.
The same Edgar lungu who refused to evacuated our respect former vice president and acting president Guy Scot when cancer ravaged him????Edgar you are idiot.GBM is a convict who should receive the same treatment as any other convict.