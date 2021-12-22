By Chanesa Tembo

Economist, NOEL NKHOMA says the removal of subsidies on fuel is one of government’s strategies of rebuilding the country’s economy.

Mr. NKHOMA told to ZNBC in an interview today that citizens will have to endure the impact for some time before positive results are witnessed in the UPND’s Administration.

He says the country has also undergone economic disturbances such as the pandemic which has resulted into higher inflation the country has never experienced before.

Mr. NKHOMA however urged government to find other fuel alternatives to keep people’s lives at ease during the economic recovery process.

The hike of fuel prices are now resulted in public bus operators increasing fares.

Some public transport users have received the increase in transport fares with mixed feelings.