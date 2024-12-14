IT WILL TAKE MORE THAN A MIRACLE TO BRING THE TWO PF FACTIONS TOGETHER-SUNDAY CHANDA

By Tellah Hazinji

Kanchibiya Patriotic Front Member of Parliament Sunday Chanda says it will take a miracle to bring the two pf factions together owing to egos and politics at play.

When asked about how he feels about the ongoing divisions within the former ruling party, Mr. Chanda has told Phoenix News that the polarization and disintegration in the PF is saddening and unfortunate.

He says to see the PF going down the same route that saw political party giants such as UNIP and MMD lose its popularity on the political scene is unfortunate.

Mr. Chanda says PF members should look back at the party as late Former President Michael Sata desired for the PF to outlive him.

He is of the view that if factionalism does not stop, the party will go down.

