Italian archbishop and staunch critic of Pope Francis excommunicated

The Vatican has excommunicated Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano, an outspoken critic of Pope Francis, citing his refusal to submit to papal authority and accusations of schism against the Catholic Church.

Archbishop Vigano, 83, known for his ultra-conservative views, has been at odds with Pope Francis for years, publicly calling for the pontiff’s resignation and accusing him of heresy. His criticisms have targeted the Pope’s positions on issues such as immigration, climate change, and LGBTQ+ rights, which Vigano vehemently opposes.

Previously serving as the papal envoy to Washington from 2011 to 2016, Archbishop Vigano gained international attention in 2018 when he went into hiding after alleging that Pope Francis had ignored sexual abuse allegations against an American cardinal. The Vatican dismissed his claims.

The Vatican’s doctrinal office announced the excommunication, stating, “The Most Reverend Carlo Maria Vigano was found guilty of the reserved delict of schism.” This formal action underscores his refusal to acknowledge Pope Francis’s authority, as highlighted in his public statements and writings.

Responding to the Vatican’s decree, Archbishop Vigano reaffirmed his stance via a post on X, linking to the emailed decree and stating, “What was attributed to me as guilt for my conviction is now put on record, confirming the Catholic Faith that I fully profess.”

Last month, the archbishop was charged with schism and denying the legitimacy of Pope Francis, views he defiantly expressed as an “honour.” Vigano explicitly rejected Pope Francis’s leadership, condemning what he described as “scandals, errors, and heresies” attributed to the pontiff.

Pope Francis has encountered resistance from traditionalist factions within the Church for his progressive stances on social issues, including his efforts to foster inclusivity towards LGBTQ+ individuals, advocacy for migrant rights, and critique of capitalist excesses.

This excommunication follows previous actions by the Pope against dissenting voices within the Church, such as the dismissal of Bishop Joseph E Strickland of Texas in 2023.