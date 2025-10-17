Italian model st@bbed over 20 times to d3ath by boyfriend

Italian model and reality TV star Pamela Genini, 29, was found dead in her Milan apartment on Tuesday night, October 14 after allegedly being stabbed more than 20 times by her older boyfriend, Gianluca Soncin, 52, during a violent argument on her balcony.

The discovery was made after neighbors reported hearing screams and pleas for help. When police arrived, a neighbor directed them to Genini’s top-floor apartment. Officers broke down the door just as Soncin stopped his attack. The young model was pronounced dead at the scene, having been stabbed 24 times.

Soncin allegedly cut his own neck twice in an attempted suicide but was stabilized and taken to Milan’s Niguarda Hospital in critical condition and under police guard.

The wealthy Italian businessman has been charged with murder aggravated by stalking, premeditation, and femicide. In Italy, femicide refers to the killing of a woman due to gender-based motives or domestic violence.

Neighbors and witnesses were questioned by investigators; some reported seeing the attack from an adjacent building, and one heard Genini screaming “Help! Help!” before her death. A friend of the victim told authorities that the couple’s relationship had been rocky for months and that Genini had been planning to leave him.

Genini was known for her high-fashion modeling work, her appearance on the Italian reality dating show The Island of Adam and Eve, and as a co-founder of the swimwear brand SheLux and a luxury real estate business.

Soncin, whom she had been dating for over a year, was previously arrested in 2010 in connection with an operation involving the alleged sale of luxury cars at artificially low prices and tax evasion. It is unclear if he was convicted in that fraud case.