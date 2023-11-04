Italian Prime Minister aide resigns following AU prank call incident

Base on Reuters news agency report, the Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, has announced that a diplomatic adviser quit their position because of a prank call mishap.

Ms Meloni’s office recently acknowledged that she had a conversation with a Russian comedian who pretended to be a senior official from the African Union.

Ms Meloni fell for the prank and said that many people around the world were tired of the war in Ukraine. She also said that Italy didn’t get much help from European countries when it comes to handling migration.

The phone conversation happened in September.

Ms Meloni said that her assistant left the job on Friday. She said, “The situation was not handled well, and we are all sorry. Ambassador (Francesco) Talo accepted responsibility for it. “