Italian Volleyball Star Julia Ituma Dies After Falling From Hotel Window In Turkey

Italy’s up-and-coming volleyball star Julia Ituma has died after a suspected fall from a hotel room window in Turkey after her team Novara were beaten by Turkish side Eczacibas in the Champions League semi-final.

Turkish police said 18-year-old Ituma was staying on the sixth floor of the hotel in Istanbul.

The body of the Italian-born athlete of Nigerian origin was discovered at 5:30am local time in front of the hotel, Turkish daily Daily Sabah reported.

Her club announced, “with deep sorrow and emotion the untimely death of Italian volleyball player Julia Ituma.”

“The tragedy occurred in the early hours of the day and the specifics of the incident are being investigated by the Turkish police,” the Italian club added.

“We are all dismayed by this tragedy which affects not only the volleyball world but all of Italian sport,” Italian Volleyball Federation President Giuseppe Manfredi said in a statement.

“My first thought goes to Julia’s family, to whom I send my deepest condolences and I guarantee that the Italian Volleyball Federation will provide maximum support.”

Credit: AFP