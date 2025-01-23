Italy arrests top Libyan policeman over alleged war crimes

The head of Libya’s judicial police has been arrested after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued a warrant over war crimes allegations, media reports say.

Osama Najim, who directs Tripoli’s Mitiga detention centre, was reportedly arrested on Sunday in the Italian city of Turin.

Former detainees from various centres have described abuses, such as routine torture and rape. In 2022, the UN said it had uncovered evidence of “serious rights violations”.

Mr Najim was arrested in a hotel following a tip from international police body Interpol, Italian newspaper la Repubblica reported.

Italian migrant rescue charity Mediterranea Saving Humans said the arrest came after a “difficult” ICC investigation involving “years of complaints and testimonies from victims”.

An ICC spokesperson did not immediately respond to the BBC’s questions.

Mediterranea Saving Humans also criticised the long-standing, controversial deal between Italy, under which Italy trains and funds the coastguard to intercept migrant boats.

As part of this agreement, Libya is expected to help reduce the number of migrants who pass through the country and arrive in Italy.

At the time Mr Najim was arrested, he was with other Libyan citizens and planned to go to a stadium, attorney general Lucia Musti told la Repubblica.

Mr Najim’s case has reportedly been forwarded to the justice ministry and and the appeals court in Rome.