Itezhi Tezhi and Chirundu officially back to Southern province so as Chama back to Eastern

January 7, 2022

4 COMMENTS

Good move.

Lungu, taletontonkanya bwino. All he wanted was votes, but not looking at confusion he caused.

Let him, go in retirement with full confusions in Sunzu's house.

Mwalishibata batata imwe. It was the late president Michael Chilufya Sata who came up with the issue that you have commented on.

Itezhi tezhi yes because it's so far away from Kabwe, Chirundu no. How far is Chirundu from Choma compared to Lusaka? It's a long distance.

Now we are aiming at getting Mumbwa back from Central Province.
