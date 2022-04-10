ITEZHI TEZHI MAN DIES AFTER POLICE BRUTALLY ASSAULTED HIM DURING ARREST

A 37-year-old man of Itezhi Tezhi district has died after he was allegedly brutally assaulted during an arrest on a week ago.

Kayombo Chinyama of Masemu area was reportedly arrested during a night patrol exercise by police near Masemu Ground. He sustained severe injuries and was hospitalized in UTH since last Sunday.

According to Daniel Ngambi who spoke on Chinyama’s behalf, he alleges that there was unprofessional conduct by some officers in the way they handled the matter.

He says officers should protect civilians and not use force when carrying out their duties as this is against human rights.

Itezhi Tezhi Member of Parliament Twaambo Mutinta has condemned the act and has advised Police officers to be professional in their execution of duty.

Chinyama was in hospital since last Sunday and passed on yesterday (Saturday).

Official documentation obtained by ITT radio dated 27th March 2022 indicates that the victim sustained body injuries.

District Commissioner Tobius Namantemba says his office will give a comprehensive statement once it concludes its findings.