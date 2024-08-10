ITEZHI-TEZHI MP REVEALS 26 GHOST WORKERS ON PAYROLL



Itezhi-Tezhi Member of Parliament Twaambo Mutinta has revealed that a recent head count in Itezhi-Tezhi has uncovered 26 ghost workers recruited between 2018 and 2021.



Mr Mutinta stated that the ghost workers have been receiving salaries under the Itezhi-Tezhi District Ministry of Health payroll.



The Lawmaker has urged the individuals to report back to Itezhi-Tezhi immediately if they exist before their salaries are blocked next week.