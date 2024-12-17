ITEZHI TEZHI MP TWAAMBO MUTINTA RAISES CONCERNS OVER DELAYS IN CHIEF KAINGU PALACE CONSTRUCTION

Itezhi Tezhi Member of Parliament Twaambo Mutinta has expressed his dissatisfaction with the slow progress of the Chief Kaingu Palace construction project in Itezhi Tezhi managed by the Zambia Correctional Services.

Mr Mutinta’s highlighted that the project funded by CDF 2023 was expected to be handed over in September 2023 but to date , there is no significant progress at the site as the contractor Zambia Correctional Services seems to be overwhelmed.

Mr Twaambo Mutinta further expressed frustration over the poor information flow from the project manager associated with the construction to the local authority and the Chiefdom.

“While we expect local contractors to meet deadlines and adhere to regulations, we must also scrutinize the performance of government institutions that are failing to deliver timely results ” Mutinta stated.

He stated that the project lack timely updates and communication which is unacceptable, especially for a project of this magnitude.

The delays in the construction of Chief Kaingu Palace have broader implications for the chiefdom, affecting not only cultural heritage but also community pride and development.

Mr Twaambo Mutinta has called on the Zambia Correctional Services to prioritize this project and ensure the timely completion of the palace as the residents of Itezhi Tezhi await further updates and hope for improved collaboration between local authorities and the responsible institutions to expedite the completion of this vital project.