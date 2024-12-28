“IT’LL BE A COMPLETE LIE FOR ME TO SAY THINGS ARE GOOD”



UPND supporter George Mtonga wrote:



Hakainde Hichilema, be careful with people lying to you about how things are in the country. Take a few days to actually visit the compounds, the remote parts of this country and talk to the people themselves, go into the hospitals and ask questions, go into the schools and the compounds. Talk to the Zambian people.





The problem with “grand projects” like roads and buildings is that they stroke your ego while the rest of the country is in abject poverty. Today you announce a mine opening it sounds good, but what exactly does that mean?





Mr President, ask the people it’s far much easier to buy into your vision of rebirth if you actually know what’s going on among the most vulnerable people in our society.





I deal with grassroots cases, I have people living in this country 4 days without food, people who can’t go to the hospital because there is no money. I’m seeing these things Mr President with my own eyes.





So for me to tell you things are good is a complete lie. They are not. People are suffering.





I promised you that will always be honest with you and that’s the only contribution I will ever make to your presidency. My honesty that’s it.