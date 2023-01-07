It’ll be unwise for PF to elect Kambwili or GBM as party president – Chanda

By Darious Kapembwa

KAWIMBE Chanda feels that PF members should not elect Chishimba Kambwili or Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba as their president at this year’s convention because the duo ditched the party at some point.

In a statement, Chanda, a Lusaka resident argued the two contributed to PF’s downfall because of their divisive language.

“Former Patriotic Front secretary general Davis Mwila should be brave enough and openly state that PF members should not vote for Chishimba Kambwili and Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba (GBM) as their party president because they defected to the UPND when it was in opposition. The two contributed to the loss of the party by calling the PF and its leadership as corrupt,” he said. “These characters only crawled back to PF after they failed to make it in the opposition. Now they want to lead the corrupt party and its people! I think it will be very unwise for the PF members to elect any of these two as party president.”

Chanda recalled how the duo accused former president Edgar Lungu of being corrupt.

He said he is still waiting for the two to report Lungu to investigative wings for corruption.

“If it’s Chishimba Kambwili I still wait for him to report former president Edgar Lungu to Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) whom he claimed was corrupt and erected expensive buildings all over Lusaka and built the biggest mall in the south of the equator in Uganda,” said Chanda. “PF should never replace same selfish and tribalist leaders if they want to bounce back. There’s no leadership vacuum in the party, Hon Brian Mundubile or ambassador Emmanuel Mwamba can lead the party. Zambians did not hate Edgar Lungu, they hated the people who surrounded him who were giving him wrong advice. So, they had to vote Edgar Lungu out so that his followers can be put to shame.”