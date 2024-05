IT’LL TAKE YEARS FOR SANGWA TO FIND NON-POLITICAL PEOPLE FOR HIS MOVEMENT – MILUPI

UPND Alliance Chairperson Charles Milupi says it will take many years for Constitutional lawyer John Sangwa SC to find people who have never been involved in politics in order to form a movement with them.

On Tuesday, Sangwa said he was looking to form a movement with people who had never been in politics for the last 60 years…

NEWSDIGGERS