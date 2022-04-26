By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

To buy and register a phone Subscriber Identity Module (simcard), one needs to produce a national identity card, number and proof of residence.

To register and hold mobile money account, one needs a valid simcard.

And every simcard that a phone uses, registers the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) to the simcard provider, the telco company.

This gives an opportunity to identify the user, type of phone used and opportunity to track and locate such a phone.

Even if the user swaps and changes simcards,it is easy to trace the user.

To have cybercrimes connected to simcards and phones running rampage in our communities is a deliberate failure of cooperation by the Zambia Police, the Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) and mobile companies.

Don’t you wonder how quick those insulting the President on social-media are quickly identified and nabbed?

It can be done.

Pamela Ela Chisupa was abducted 12 days ago and to date this matter has not been resolved.

Other mobile-money agents have since been reported abducted in similar circumstances.

The Police must recognise that the amount of money and value of transactions taking place at these mobile money booths require recognition and support.

These are banks! These are financial institutions.

The mobile-money booths have no state security.

The Zambia Police must wake up to this reality and provide security, especially to those banks of booths, like they do to banks, and other key security and sensitive installations.

Let’s treat this growing financial sub-sector as part of the economy.

Lets nab the perpetrators, let’s resolve the Pamela Chisupa case.