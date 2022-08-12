ITS 24TH AND NOT 12TH AUGUST – MWEETWA

CHOMA – 12.08.22 – UPND Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has clarified that celebrations for the party’s one year in office will be held on 24th August 2022 and not 12th August 2022 as insinuated on the ground.

Mr.Mweetwa says it worth to note that the UPND only assumed leadership of this country upon accepting the instruments of power by President Hakainde Hichilema on 24th August 2021.

He says 12th August 2021 was merely a voting day with the current Head of State being an opposition leader at the time and can therefore not be used as a day to commemorate the one year anniversary.

He has since advised the jubilant Zambians to hold onto their excitement for 24th August 2022 saying the party and government will soon announce a series of programs to commemorate the day.

