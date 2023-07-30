IT’S A BATTLE OF WHO WANTS IT MOST – BARBRA BANDA

Copper Queens captain Barbra Banda has said that the team’s final group match against Costa Rica will be a battle of who wants to win the most.

Both teams have lost their first two games of the tournament, and neither team has any chance of progressing to the knockout stage. However, both teams will be looking to finish the tournament on a high note.

Banda said that the team is determined to win the game and repay the fans who have been supporting them throughout the tournament.

“We are going into the game with a positive mind of wanting to win the game and repay the fans for the support they have shown to us,” she said.

“It won’t be an easy game as both teams haven’t won any match, but it will be a battle of who wants it most.”

Zambia showed some positive signs in their second game against Spain, even though they lost 5-0. If they can build on that performance, they will be confident of beating Costa Rica.

The match will take place on Monday, July 31, at FMG Stadium in Waikato, New Zealand.