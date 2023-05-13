IT’S A DARK DAY FOR ZAMBIA AS 24 PEOPLE PERISH IN A ROAD TRAFFIC ACCIDENT

Saturday 13 May 2023

It is with a heavy heart that we have learnt of the tragic deaths of 24 people who have perished in a fatal road traffic accident involving a Rosa Bus and a truck at Kapiringozi area along Chirundu-Kafue Road.

We have been informed that the victims are members of the New Apostolic Church of Chongwe District.

Our hearts and prayers go to the families of the deceased and the New Apostolic Church in Zambia.

We further pray for the quick and complete recovery of the 12 that have survived the accident.

May the souls of our dear departed rest in peace.

Issued by;

Hon Given Lubinda

Vice President

Patriotic Front