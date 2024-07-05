It’s a Dark Day for Zambia’s Democracy -Mutinta Mazoka
Today marks a dark day for democracy with the declaration of 9 parliamentary seats as vacant. This decision symbolizes a regression for our nation. It’s crucial for us to realize that governance isn’t just a political game; it’s a serious responsibility with real consequences for people’s lives.
This decision doesn’t just impact the political elite but millions of citizens living below the poverty line. Their futures hang in the balance, and it is imperative that we approach governance with the seriousness it deserves. We must not play with people’s lives.
It’s time for us to take our democracy and its processes seriously and ensure that the voices of all citizens, especially the most vulnerable, are heard and respected.
PF did this to themselves. Personally, I no iota of any sympathy for. If you want to taste the epitomny of cruelty of PF come to NISIR ,you the evil workings of PF management at the Institution .PF was evil.
We are suffering from the ” scars” of emotional distress to this day.
You are joking of course!!
The elephant in the room can even be perceived by the blind!!!
It was not just at NISIR, the PF cruelty, nepotism and tribalism were everywhere.