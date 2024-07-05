It’s a Dark Day for Zambia’s Democracy -Mutinta Mazoka

Today marks a dark day for democracy with the declaration of 9 parliamentary seats as vacant. This decision symbolizes a regression for our nation. It’s crucial for us to realize that governance isn’t just a political game; it’s a serious responsibility with real consequences for people’s lives.

This decision doesn’t just impact the political elite but millions of citizens living below the poverty line. Their futures hang in the balance, and it is imperative that we approach governance with the seriousness it deserves. We must not play with people’s lives.

It’s time for us to take our democracy and its processes seriously and ensure that the voices of all citizens, especially the most vulnerable, are heard and respected.