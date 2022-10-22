It’s a good thing Bowman Lusambo is no longer an MP- Luara Miti

By Luara Miti

It would be a blatant lie to say that, because of all the shenanigans that occurred around the Kabushi and Kwacha bye elections, I am sad that Mr Bowman Lusambo is no longer MP.

In the matters around the election, my mind can very well separate two issues. My consternation at the award deserving

circus our courts delivered, and my enduring position that Bowman Lusambo, holding public office, was a case of Zambia scraping the bottom of the barrel for leadership.

The PF, when they had a golden opportunity to correct the travesty of such an uncouth, violent, corrupt individual being MP, decided he was still the one they would field. That is a case of leadership completely trampling the interests of their party under personal considerations.

Mr Lusambo was found guilty of runaway electoral malpractice. How did it make sense that he should return to parliament?

So, yes, it is good that Mr Lusambo can now be a party politician, since the PF are proud of his kind.

I do hope, though, that the wider membership of the former ruling party will understand that decisions being made by their leaders are not in their interests.

As for the courts, can we quickly make sure that our constitution and the courts regain some respect!

Kalemba