IT’S A LIE, 600 PHONES NOT STOLEN AT HEROES STADIUM, POLICE SAY

ZAMBIA Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga has dismissed as false social media reports that Matero police station recorded 600 cases of stolen phones at Heroe’s Stadium on Thursday.

Hamoonga says police only recorded six cases of Theft of Mobile Phones and two cases of Theft from Motor Vehicles.

Hamooonga informs Byta FM Zambia that a complainant of Emmasdale reported that criminals stole 2 Samsung phones from him both valued at K10, 000, along with $5,000 cash and K700.

He adds that another victim, a resident of Nipa area reported that his iPhone 14 Pro – Max valued at K30, 000 was stolen from him on around 19:30 hours.

Hamoonga adds that a resident of Makeni reported that his iPhone 11 valued at K15,000 was stolen from him.

For more details, tune in to Byta FM 90.3/100.3/101.9