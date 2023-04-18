IT’S A LIE, FORMER PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU’S PLANE HAS NOT BEEN DENIED PERMISSION TO FLY THE COPPERBELT – KAWANA

PRESS STATEMENT

Government wishes to dispell misinformation doing rounds on social media and other platforms suggesting that a chattered plane intended to fly Former President Edgar Lungu to Chililabombwe to attend funeral of the Father to former Foreign Affairs Minister Mr Joe Malanji has not been cleared.

All Government wings that include the Civil Aviation Authority, the National Airports and the Zambia Air Force are unaware of the said development and Government wishes to dispell the same as false information.

Let me take the opportunity to again caution people in the habit of spreading false information using social media to desist from doing so as this is an offence under our laws of the country.

Thabo Kawana

Director Spokesperson

Ministry of Information and Media