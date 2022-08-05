By Chilufya Tayali

IT’S A LIE TO SAY, PF BORROWED MONEY FOR CORRUPTION BECAUSE THE INFRASTRUCTURE THEY BUILT CAN BE SEEN

There is an attempt to paint PF and President Lungu black because UPND is scared to the core, if President Lungu decides to bounce back, since they have failed to deliver on their promises.

There’s nothing for UPND to brag about because even the Teacher and Health workers recruitment is as a result of PF visionary performance.

It’s PF that built over 14,000 schools and more than 7000 health centres and hospitals which has inevitably called for employment of teachers and Health workers.

PF borrowed for investment which is why today, we have no load shedding because they embarked on power generation projects which President Hichilema is launching without acknowledging those who started them.

Given a chance, I would rather we continue with President Lungu to restore the mess that this TAKA-TAKA Govt has caused.

HH will not fix this Country, rather he is fixing us. We will suffer and I am praying that we have elections sooner that 2026.

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!