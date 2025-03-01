IT’S A MARK OF SHAME TO BE RANKED 6TH POOREST COUNTRY – MUSA  MWENYE

IT’S A MARK OF SHAME TO BE RANKED 6TH POOREST COUNTRY – MUSA



FORMER Anti-Corruption Commission Board Chairperson Musa Mwenye says it is a mark of shame for Zambians to be ranked the 6th poorest country in the world.



And Mwenye revealed that, according to the 2023 (Financial Intelligence Report (FIC) report, some companies with Zambian shareholders secretly took out a massive $2.5 billion from the country and sent it to Asia between 2021 and 2023.





Mwenye lamented that despite being a resource-rich nation, Zambia boasted of having a significant number of its citizens living in extreme poverty, with many sleeping hungry.



The former chairperson stated that the vast majority of Zambia’s poor people were hardworking but structurally disadvantaged, citing examples of market traders who started their day as early as 4am and wheelbarrow pushers who travelled long distances to feed their families.



