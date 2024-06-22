ITS A PEOPLE’S RALLY- KALABA

CF President Harry Kalaba has opined that the Kitwe rally is a PEOPLE’S RALLY, it’s a rally beyond political party lines and shallow political arguments.

It’s a rally for those feeling the high cost of living, it’s a rally against political persecution, it’s a rally for those who do not have food, its a rally for the voiceless. It’s a rally against the mismanagement of the economy.

We call on all the people of the people of Kitwe and surrounding towns to come in large numbers to Changanamai grounds. Hope is here, UKA is here.