IT’S A RESOUNDING VICTORY- HH

We extend our heartfelt thanks to all our citizens around the country that participated in yesterday’s by elections. Their voice is profound, loud and clear and their will has been respected. Like we have always said in all this, the greatest winner is our democracy and our people.

We also wish to thank our collegues from the opposition parties that participated in the elections and for giving democracy a test.

Special thanks to the UPND members across the country for ensuring we won the elections with a resounding victory. There is no time for celebrations. Get down to work and deliver service to the Zambian people who have elected you into office to precisely be their servants and not their masters.

Hakainde Hichilema,

President of the Republic of Zambia.

SUMMARY OF THE RESULTS:

1. Malambo- Mphomwa Ward (UPND win)

2. Senga Hill -Chela Ward (UPND win)

3. Lunte-Malaila Ward (UPND win)



4. Chama South- Lumezi (UPND win)

5. Chingola -Nchanga- Bupalo Ward (PF win)

6. Lufwanyama- Kafubu Ward (UPND win)

7. Serenje – Kabamba Ward (UPND win)

8. Luano- Mkushi South-Mbanga (UPND win)



9. Milenge- Mkulo Ward (UPND win)

10. Mwansabombwe-Mbereshi Ward (UPND win)

11. Samfya- Bangweulu- Musaba Ward (UPND win)

12. Nchelenge-Kashikishi Ward (UPND win)

13. Chifunabuli- Japeshi Ward (UPND win)



14. Luangwa-Chikomo Ward (UPND win)

15. Chilubi -Kanana Ward (UPND win)

16. Chilubi – Bumba Ward (UPND win)



17. Mungwi- Malole-Fibwe Ward (UPND win)

18. Mpika -Chishibesonde Ward (PF win)

19. Gwembe- Bbondo Ward (UPND win)

20. Gwembe – Chibuwo Ward (UPND win)

21. Kalabo- Muchatanga Ward (UPND win)