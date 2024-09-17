IT’S A SHAME I GOT ONE, I WANTED TO GET 4 LAND CRUISERS – YO MAPS



Yo Maps has opened up on how the seizure of his Land Cruiser by the Anti-Corruption Commission made him feel.



Debuting his wife’s podcast named Kidist Korner, Zambia’s arguably biggest musical star said he felt embarrassed when ACC seized his vehicle.



“It’s sad. For me, away from music, I do other businesses. When that happened, I was disappointed, I felt like, maybe I was embarrassed, I felt like Zambian (music) industry was embarrassed because it was like you can’t afford to buy this car. And almost a year, I haven’t gotten any feedback from ACC and, I am sure they are still investigating,” he said.



“To be honest, for me it was a shame I actually got one Land Cruiser because I wanted to get three of them. Look, to be honest, I am booked every weekend, I make money every single day, even right now I am making money. So, I can afford that car, I can afford four of them, I can afford even beyond that car.”



Meanwhile, Yo Maps disclosed that he prioritizes his family in every situation.



“Family always comes first. No matter how busy I get, I always make sure family becomes first. There is time when you fall sick, it is family that looks after you. It is not easy because you know I am booked here and there… but to me, family is one of the greatest things,” he said.



Kidist Corner