IT’S A SIGH OF RELIEF THAT GIRLS ARE RETRIEVED – GRZ

The Chief Government spokesperson has expressed relief on behalf of government that 22-year old Pamela Chisumpa and 12 other young ladies were on Monday rescued from their abductors.

Chushi Kasanda who is also minister of information and Media says Government is happy that police have since intensified investigations to bring the perpetrators behind the criminal act to book.

Kasanda tells Byta FM News that this should serve as a warning that the long arm of the law will always catch up with criminals no matter how long it takes.

The chief Government spokesperson has also commended the residents of Chalala for working closely with the police in rescuing the young ladies.

She further urges members of the public to remain vigilant and quickly report to law enforcement agencies any suspicious activities they observe in their communities.

Kasanda notes that the extent of this crime is strange in the country and requires that citizens come together to fight and put it to a stop.

She has since reiterated Government’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the public.

Meanwhile Zambia police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga reveals to Byta FM News that two of the suspects Mathews Sikaonga and James Mulenga Bwalya both aged 22 were detained on Monday at 02:36 hours in TBZ of Kaoma after a tip-off from members of the public.