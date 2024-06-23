It’s a yacht holiday! Haaland enjoys summer holidays in Italy

Erling Haaland has been sharing snapshots from his holiday in Italy, where he’s enjoying his summer break aboard a massive yacht.

Following a successful season in which he helped Manchester City secure their fourth consecutive Premier League title and won back-to-back Golden Boot awards for the 2023/24 season, the Norwegian striker is taking some well-deserved time off.

After spending time in France and Spain, Haaland has now ventured to Italy.

On Instagram, he posted several photos showing him and his friend, Norway teammate Erik Botheim, relaxing on a luxurious yacht.

During a recent visit to the Marbella Beach Club in Spain, Haaland had to present his ID to security forces conducting a raid as part of Operation Marbella.

The 23-year-old regularly visits Marbella and its Playa Padre club.

With Norway failing to qualify for Euro 2024, Haaland has no immediate football commitments and is likely to remain in holiday mode for the rest of the month.

He will return to action in July when Manchester City reconvenes for pre-season, with plans to travel to the US for matches against Manchester United, Arsenal, and Liverpool.