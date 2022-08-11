IT is absurd for people to claim that the Patriotic Front (PF) members are the ones that staged the robbery which occurred at former republican president Edgar Lungu’s house, Emmanuel Mwamba has said.

Mr Mwamba said that people claiming that the PF were involved in the matter were delusional because there was no way they could hurt their beloved leader.

He said that the UPND needed to ensure that they followed the provisions of the law and that the 1993 Former Presidents Benefit Act was clear.

Mr Mwamba said that security was breached because the culprits managed to get in endangering the lives of the first family.

“The coincidence that power was cut out before the theft raises suspicion and we demand for a report because as things stand the statesman life is in danger,” he said.

He said security needed to be upheld so that similar incidents do not happen going forward because Mr Lungu was a national asset who deserved the state’s protection.-Daily Nation