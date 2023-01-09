IT’S ALL EYES SET ON KCM-VEDANTA CASE IN SOUTH AFRICA

UNLESS fate changes the date of hearing, it is undisputeable that President Hichilema and his cabinet will today be paying attention to what happens in South Africa.

For those who care-less about Copper production and have not been following the Court matters involving Zambia’s mines, they are forgiven to think Konkola Copper Mine (KCM) is absent in their lives as regards indirect benefits.

But those interested in benefiting from the projected three million production of copper within the next ten years as assured by President Hichilema should know that an Arbitration hearing is on today, January 9 involving Vedanta Resources limited and ZCCM-IH over the ownership of the Konkola Copper Mines.

When Vedanta bought majority shares in KCM, the arbitration, in case of dispute, was agreed upon to be held in a South African Court.

There is a dispute at the moment with Vedanta fighting the liquidation of KCM.

Government, of course, not President Hichilema’s initiative, is on the other hand through ZCCM-IH on the opposite side of the argument.

Before President Hichilema took possession of power in 2021, his predecessor Edgar Lungu triggered the liquidation of KCM.

The current Vedanta-KCM Court case places Mr Hichilema between the Lion and the snake.

He is opposed to court cases involving the mines but also suffers continuity of Government.

Therefore, unless fate changes the hearing dates, all eyes on the future of KCM will focus on what happens in South Africa today.

By GEORGE CHOMBA